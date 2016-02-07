donuts
- StreetwearKim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Met Gala Afterparty Plans Involved Pizza & DonutsKardashian revealed that she lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBlueface Allows 3-Year-Old Son To Drive Them To The StoreJavaughn and his dad, behind the wheel. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJ Dilla "Donuts" Track At Center Of Netflix Copyright Infringement Lawsuit: ReportThe beloved rapper passed away years ago, but the sample on his song "Workinonit" has caused controversy.By Erika Marie
- FoodDonut Shop Owner Says Employees Were Threatened After Ending Police DiscountOver a 10 percent discount. By Madusa S.
- BeefTekashi 6ix9ine Trolls Gunna For Snitch VideoTekashi 6ix9ine says Gunna loves doing donuts because he's a cop after his alleged snitch video went viral.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBlueface & NLE Choppa Leave Opps Looking Like Donuts In "Holy Moly"Blueface releases a song from his new album "Find The Beat," featuring Memphis stand-out NLE Choppa on "Holy Moly."By Alex Zidel
- FoodKFC Releases Chicken and Donut Menu Items NationwideKFC is releasing its "Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts" items nationwide starting this week. They'll be available through March 16th.By Cole Blake
- Music"Dilla's Delights" Donut Shop Is At Risk Of Shutting DownYou can help save Dilla's Delights. By Mitch Findlay
- RandomFlorida Dog Spotted Doing Donuts After Putting Car In ReverseIt's different in Florida.By Aron A.
- FoodKFC Rolls Out Chicken & Donut Sandwiches At Select LocationsWho's going on a road trip?By Chantilly Post
- FoodKrispy Kreme Is Selling Pumpkin Spice Filled DoughnutsPumpkin Spice is king of the Fall.By Cole Blake
- FoodKrispy Kreme Achieves Blissful Gluttony With New "Kit Kat Doughnuts"Mmmmmm, donuts. By Mitch Findlay
- FoodKrispy Kreme To Launch Delivery ServiceOh no. By Noah C
- LifeIt's National Donut Day, And Here Are The Best DealsWho, I mean really, WHO doesn't love donuts?By hnhh
- Society"Chicken & Waffles" Cereal Introduced For National Cereal DayIs anyone hungry?By Alex Zidel
- SocietyKrispy Kreme Offers A Dozen Doughnuts for $1 To Celebrate 81st BirthdayKrispy Kreme is a real one for this special. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyBurger King Will Be Offering Whopper Donuts On National Donut DayProbably one of the best marketing techniques for the fast-food chain. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyKrispy Kreme Worker Serves Cop Donuts Labeled “Black Lives Matter”Couldn’t have picked a better food.
- NewsJ Dilla-Inspired Donut Shop "Dilla's Delights" Opens In DetroitThe shop sold out on opening day... three times.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: J Dilla's "Donuts"In honor of Dilla's 42nd birthday, as well as the 10th anniversary of the classic album, we look back at the Detroit producer's final gift to the world: "Donuts." By Chris Tart