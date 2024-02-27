Kanye West Inspired J Dilla's "Donuts," Young RJ Claims

Young RJ of Slum Village says Kanye West inspired J Dilla's iconic record, Donuts. Speaking with Shirley Ju, RJ recalled the video shoot for his group's 2004 song “Selfish,” on which Kanye West and John Legend are featured. He says Dilla attended the shoot and was trolled for being up-staged by the then-up-and-coming Ye.

“He shows up to the video and we sitting back there. A guy named Scrap Dirty like, ‘Man, this your group and you gon’ let Kanye come through and do this? He killing the soul shit!’ Dilla’s sitting in the stands like, ‘Oh word? That’s what you think?’ He goes back… that’s when you get all the stuff that you heard on Donuts, all the soul stuff. He was making his point that, ‘I’m unf*ckwittable,'” RJ said.

Kanye West Hosts "Donda" Listening Event

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 22: Kanye West is seen at ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

Ye has spoken about his admiration for Dilla in the past. Appearing in Stones Throw's Our Vinyl Weighs a Ton documentary in 2013 for an interview that surfaced years later, Ye recalled meeting the legendary producer. "I met J Dilla at Common’s crib just down the street here in L.A. They were staying together, and I just remember looking at that MPC. And those drums came out of that MPC, arguably the best drums in hip-hop history," he said. "I just remember vibing with him and having so much respect, and just wanting to work with him more.”

Young RJ Recalls Kanye West & J Dilla Interaction

Elsewhere in the interview, RJ recalls West charging the group $90,000 for his work on “Selfish.” He argued it was “payback” against a record label executive who passed over him. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

[Via]