Tay Money Ends 2024 "Like A Boss" In New Album

Big Tay is her own boss now.

Tay Money's 2024 included new collaborations with Waka Flocka Flame, BigXThaPlug, and Hitkidd. She ends the year with a new album, properly titled Like A Boss. With six songs, she shared that it responds to fans tired of the rap star releasing singles frequently. In an Instagram post promoting her latest effort, she captioned it: "It's six songs cuz yall like to get mad at me for dropping singles [tear of joy face emoji] I love you. Get ready cause I'm bout to pop it." The album is led by the lead single, "H.E.R."

The album features popular artists OG Ron C and SADER. The six songs deliver Tay Money's familiar magnetic energy while rapping about her glamorous lifestyle that men want to be a part of and women envy. Her slick-talking style is catchy, with sing-a-long hooks that continue to prove why she is one of Texas' brightest stars. Since bursting on the scene in 2018, she has established herself as a notable figure in the current rap scene with a growing fan base and viral tracks under her belt.

Before the album, Big Tay released various singles throughout the year; however, none made the new tracklist. The album is self-released. Most remember Tay Money for her viral hit, "The Assignment," but Like A Boss is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the popular artist. Her star-studded resume includes collaborations with DaBaby, Latto, YNW Melly, and Flo Milli. Expect a highlight year for Big Tay in 2025.

Like A Boss - Tay Money

Tracklist:

1. H.E.R.

2. Dollas TX

3. Boom

5. Tofu Featuring SADER

6. Flossin