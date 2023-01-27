After keeping his foot on the gas all year long in 2022, EST Gee isn’t letting up just yet. The rapper emerged this morning with not one but two new singles to keep the streets rumbling.

The Louisville native came through with “BLOW UP” and “IF I STOP NOW” on Friday morning. The new records not only mark his first releases of the new year but also, his first solo offerings since the release of I Never Felt Nun.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 28: EST Gee performs during the CMG Takeover Tour at Little Caesars Arena on August 28, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Both singles find EST Gee reuniting with his frequent collaborator, FOREVER ROLLING. However, “IF I STOP NOW” also boasts contributions from Haze and Zuus. Though he’s yet to reveal whether an album will follow the two singles, “IF I STOP NOW” and “BLOW UP” are undoubtedly building excitement for his next offering.

2022 was a rather big year for EST Gee. After inking a deal with Yo Gotti the year prior, he became a valuable asset to CMG. He joined forces with 42 Dugg for their joint project, Last Ones Left, which simultaneously highlighted several artists and associates outside of CMG.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 22: Rapper EST Gee attends Concert afterparty at SAX Restaurant and Lounge on January 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Then, he dropped off I Never Felt Nun, which included a star-studded tracklist. The project included appearances from Jeezy, Future, MGK, Bryson Tiller, and Jack Harlow.

Quotable Lyrics

Seen so much, it’s normal, I ain’t develop no disorder

I’m spinnin’ over and ovеr, nothin’ come out, opps out of order

I heard I’m likе Jordan, ain’t nobody stoppin’ me from scorin’

Beats gon’ play the block and run the floor for me, my pal afford