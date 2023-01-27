EST Gee Unveils Two New Singles, “Blow Up” & “If I Stop Now”
Listen to two new singles from EST Gee.
After keeping his foot on the gas all year long in 2022, EST Gee isn’t letting up just yet. The rapper emerged this morning with not one but two new singles to keep the streets rumbling.
The Louisville native came through with “BLOW UP” and “IF I STOP NOW” on Friday morning. The new records not only mark his first releases of the new year but also, his first solo offerings since the release of I Never Felt Nun.
Both singles find EST Gee reuniting with his frequent collaborator, FOREVER ROLLING. However, “IF I STOP NOW” also boasts contributions from Haze and Zuus. Though he’s yet to reveal whether an album will follow the two singles, “IF I STOP NOW” and “BLOW UP” are undoubtedly building excitement for his next offering.
2022 was a rather big year for EST Gee. After inking a deal with Yo Gotti the year prior, he became a valuable asset to CMG. He joined forces with 42 Dugg for their joint project, Last Ones Left, which simultaneously highlighted several artists and associates outside of CMG.
Then, he dropped off I Never Felt Nun, which included a star-studded tracklist. The project included appearances from Jeezy, Future, MGK, Bryson Tiller, and Jack Harlow.
Quotable Lyrics
Seen so much, it’s normal, I ain’t develop no disorder
I’m spinnin’ over and ovеr, nothin’ come out, opps out of order
I heard I’m likе Jordan, ain’t nobody stoppin’ me from scorin’
Beats gon’ play the block and run the floor for me, my pal afford