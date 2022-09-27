On September 16, George Albert Stone III, better known as EST Gee, dropped his latest project I Never Felt Nun. The 21-track album features guest appearances from hip-hop headliners Machine Gun Kelly (“Death Around The Corner”), Future (“Shoot It Myself”), Jeezy (“The Realest”), Bryson Tiller (“Sabotage”), and Jack Harlow (“Backstage Passes”).

The project has been well received so far – particularly the Harlow and MGK tracks – and to celebrate their success, George came through with a luxurious surprise for his fellow artists.

EST Gee attends Yo Gotti’s CMG 2022 Press Conference on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In the past, GQ Magazine had EST Gee sit down to examine his astounding collection of chains, rings, watches, and more.

The Louisville rapper began by showing his “G” pendants and chains, priced at around $10,000 each. His newest piece at the time was a custom letter pendant in yellow gold and covered in round-cut diamonds, engraved with the letters “EST.” Gee explained to viewers that the letter “G” represents the latter part of his name and the “EST” stands for “Everybody Shine Together.”

In addition to these, the 28-year-old owns an array of Cuban links and baguettes; most of the former are made of entirely white gold, ranging in price from $35,000, all the way to $65,000.

Many of these chains also feature round-cut diamonds in various patterns, with his most expensive pieces weighing in at a full kilo. As for his baguette chains, they are slightly smaller and tend to be either white gold or yellow gold.

George didn’t forget to open wide and show off his permanent grill, which he said came in at $24,000. Fully diamond in a honeycomb pattern, the rapper is not afraid to flash his 24k smile to the world.

EST Gee will be sure to add some new pieces to his collection following the release of I Never Felt Nun.

Check out the full collection interview below.