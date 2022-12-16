When Top Dawg Entertainment shoots, they never miss, and Ab-Soul continues his reign with Herbert. The California icon is back with his first project in six years, and it is an offering that once again highlights Ab’s talents. Artists like Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, Joey Bada$$, SiR, and even TDE’s president Punch make appearances on the record. It’s a lyrical giant from one track to the next, and fans have already taken to social media to dissect his bars.

Once again, Ab gets personal in his rhymes, and in a recent interview, he was asked if it is “invasive” for strangers to treat the rapper as if they know him.

“No. That’s fine. But that’s why this album is for everyone who’s not a fan of mine that really knows me,” he told Vulture. “This album is for them. But it’s kind of in an organic, creative way. It’s one of those things where it still ends up translating universally, even as I’m talking specifically to my close friends and family.”

Additionally, it looks as if we’re about to get a one-on-one interview between Charlamagne Tha God and Ab. A teaser of the intimate chat was shared by the rapper and it looks as if he’s addressing just about everything with the famed radio host.

What are your first thoughts on Herbert? Let us know your thoughts on Ab-Soul’s latest in the comments.

Tracklist

Message in a Bottle ft. Lance SkiiiWalker No Report Card Hollandaise Moonshooter ft. Joey Bada$$ FOMF Goodman ft. Punch Do Better ft. Zacari Gang’Nem ft. Fre$h The Wild Side ft. Jhené Aiko Art of Seduction ft. Ambré Bucket Go Off ft. Russ & Big Sean Fallacy ft. ALEMEDA Herbert Church on the Move It Be Like That ft. SiR Positive Vibes Only Gotta Rap

[via]