Jhené Aiko
- MusicJhené Aiko Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The R&B SingerThe artistic journey of Jhené Aiko: her rise to fame, personal life, business ventures, and philanthropy that increased her net worth.By Jake Skudder
- Original ContentHow Jhené Aiko Became One Of R&B's Favorite SongbirdsExplore Jhené Aiko's journey to stardom, her R&B career milestones, and life with Big Sean, as she captivates fans and redefines the genre.By Erika Marie
- SongsJhené Aiko Urges Us To Be "calm & patient" On Her First Spring SingleNoah and Namiko's mom sounds as etheral as ever on her latest release.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeJhené Aiko's 2020 Range Rover Stolen From Valet At LA RestaurantThe R&B songstress was dining at Tasty Noodle House with her family as she watched a stranger pull out of the parking lot in her luxury whip.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJhené Aiko And Big Sean: Relationship TimelineFrom "I love you unconditionally" to "can't wait to be a dad", events have mostly been kind to Jhené and Sean!By Victoria Ifeolu
- RelationshipsO'Ryan Reveals Why His Relationship With Jhené Aiko Didn't Work Out: VideoAccording to the father of one, he couldn't be a good parent and romantic partner at the same time.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesDef Jam Wants You To "Def The Halls" With Their Christmas Album Feat. Jhené Aiko, Coco Jones, And MoreCanadian songstress Alessia Cara's "Make It To Christmas" and Debbie's "Trinket" are just two of the titles on the tracklist.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesAb-Soul Lights Up "Herbert" Ft. Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch & MoreAb never misses.
Make sure to stream "Herbert" here.By Erika Marie
- GramJhene Aiko’s Dad Awaits The Birth Of His Ninth Child Jhene Aiko's dad took to Instagram to give fans an update on the status of his unborn baby boy. By Lamar Banks
- GramJhené Aiko & Big Sean Are ParentsThe couple announced the arrival of their son and shared a few photos from the hospital.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearJhené Aiko & Big Sean Share Baby Shower Pics After Hosting Gender Reveal On StageFans were pleased to see Sean Don step out in a Burberry button-up for his son's shower.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearJhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: PhotosLooks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now.By Hayley Hynes