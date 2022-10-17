Big Sean and his girl Jhené Aiko have long been one of the most admired couples in the music industry, and though they’ve taken breaks and gone their separate ways on more than one occasion over the years, they’re now expecting to welcome their first baby together – a boy – as they revealed during the R&B starlet’s latest performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

While they performed their 2017 collaboration, “Moments,” the pair let the crowd in on the intimate moment. “L.A. make some noise,” the father-to-be yelled after rubbing his partner’s large bump and before announcing the unborn baby’s gender for the world to hear.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

Now that they’ve shared the big news with the public, Aiko and Sean have also delivered a handful of photos and videos taken at their baby shower, which was held earlier this month, according to Bossip.

“twenty88 to infinity,” the Trip hitmaker captioned her upload, which saw her looking as ethereal as ever in a low-cut, long white dress and a golden crown on her head.

Sean, for his part, also got props for his outfit. “I love how no matter the status, the Burberry shirt is baby shower law,” and “If you ain’t wearing a Burberry, is it really a baby shower? [laughing emoji] they look GOODT,” users wrote in @theshaderoom’s comment section, teasing him about his all-too-familiar button-up.

Much like Rihanna did earlier this year, Aiko has been sharing consistent serves all throughout her pregnancy, and has even continued to perform as her due date nears closer.

Just last month, fans described her performance at the Greek as “magical” while she was 31 weeks pregnant, and when she returned for the gender reveal show this past weekend, the praise only continued to flow in.

Check out videos from Jhené Aiko’s concert below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

JHENE BROUGHT OUT BIG SEAN😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yxETGNkRs8 — s e b a s (@yoboysebass) October 14, 2022

[Via]