More baby news for the Chilombo family. Just weeks after Jhene Aiko welcomed her second child — and first with Big Sean — her 77-year old dad announced the upcoming birth of his ninth child. Dr. Karamo Chilombo took to Instagram to share the excited news with fans. “At the hospital awaiting the mystical magical birth of my ninth child,” Chilombo wrote.

“My 4th SUN(SON)! I will let everyone know when he arrives! PEACE AND LOVE!!” Chilombo gave fans an update on the status of his baby boy in an Instagram post. “I KNOW YOU ALL WANT TO FIND OUT THE STATUS OF MY SON,” he wrote. “He thought it was Halloween and played a trick on me and his glowing mother and did not come into this world yesterday.”

So we went home empty handed so to speak, tired, sleepy and HUNGRY! His due date is 12/17/22.” Chilombo announced the news of his son back in July just ahead of his unborn child’s gender reveal. Jhene posted a blue heart under her dad’s post, revealing the gender of his new son on the way. “Congratulations.” Chilombo responded to the singer, “Thank you my wonderful, beautiful daughter.”

Dr. Karamo’s baby news also comes on the heels of Jhene and Big Sean welcoming their first child together. Jhene posted a sweet message announcing the birth of her son Noah for her 15.8 million followers. “11/08/22…Noah Hasani. After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain. He came my baby Yoda, my Sani.”

Big Sean also penned a heartfelt message to his baby boy via Instagram. “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born,” Sean wrote. “He’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.”

