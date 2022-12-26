Jhené Aiko’s father, Dr. Karamo Chilombo, welcomed his ninth baby at the age of 78 last week. He confirmed his child’s birth in an Instagram post celebrating the news on Saturday.

“He is here,” Chilombo captioned a series of photos. “JahSeh- Miyagi 12/16/22.”

Chilombo first confirmed that he and his partner were expecting a baby boy back in July. Aiko commented “congratulations” on the post at the time.

He also teased the newborn’s imminent arrival in an Instagram post on December 16.

“Here at the hospital waiting for my son to arrive,” Chilombo wrote. “His beautiful mother is on a PITOCIN Drip to speed things along.”

“Can’t wait to see you and hold you SUN/SON,” he continued. “A SUPREME LOVE TO ALL!”

The news comes after Aiko gave birth to her second child in November. It is her first baby with Big Sean. The two have been dating on and off since 2016. They confirmed they were expecting back in July.

“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came,” the Grammy nominee wrote, last month. “My baby Yoda, my Sani.”

Big Sean added: “Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.”

Sean previously revealed that Aiko experienced a miscarriage during his 2020 song, “Deep Reverence.” The track is included on his album, Detroit 2, and features Nipsey Hussle. It was up for Best Rap Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Check out Chilombo’s recent Instagram post below.

