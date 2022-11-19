Congratulations are in order for Jhené Aiko and Big Sean! The couple has been nurturing their pregnancy outside of the spotlight, and today (November 18), they announced the arrival of their son. On her Instagram, Aiko stated that their newborn’s name is Noah Hasani, and he was born on Nov. 8.

She also shared some insight into the circumstances surrounding the delivery. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.”

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for PUMA)

On his page, Sean posted a similar message alongside an adorable image. It showed Baby Noah’s tiny hands wrapped around the new father’s finger.

“After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound,” the rapper stated. “Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22.”

This is Big Sean’s first child and Aiko’s second. She shares a 13-year-old daughter with O’Ryan Browner, brother to singer Omarion.

Although Sean and Aiko enjoyed their pregnancy without prying eyes, the singer did perform at the Greek Theater when she was 31 weeks. She stunned on stage in front of a packed house and gave her adoring fans an up close and personal look at her growing bump.

Fans celebrate the couple’s newborn, especially considering their romance has been quite a ride. They broke up for some time, and people believed the relationship was a thing of the past, but the pair slowly began introducing their rekindled love.

Expect to see many more photos of Baby Noah from the proud parents. Check Jhené Aiko’s Greek Theatre performance below, as well as more pictures during her pregnancy.