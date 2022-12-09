Jhene Aiko recently announced the release date for Sleep Soul Vol. 2, a melodic R&B album curated for infants. Debuting this Friday (Dec. 9), the project will feature lullabies sung by the Grammy-nominated artist.

Promoting the album with her 16 million Instagram followers, the singer-songwriter teased the release last week.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 26: Singer/ songwriter Jhene Aiko speaks during the Jhene Aiko Trip Film & 2Fish book signing on July 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Jhene Aiko)

Sleep Soul released volume 1 of their lullaby collection earlier this year. Featuring a list of 20 tracks, the hour-long album contained soothing songs like “Snooze Lyfe” and “Beauty Sleep.”

Aiko welcomed her son Noah Hasani with rapper Big Sean last month. Sharing intimate pictures from the delivery room, the Souled Out singer penned on social media, “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came.”

Big Sean also shared the milestone on Instagram. Posting a series of pictures, the “Bounce Back” rapper announced that their baby was “here safe and sound.”

“Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son,” he also shared.

Sleep Soul Vol. 2 will be Aiko’s first project since her 2020 album Chilombo. The R&B collection featured the hits “PU$$Y Fairy (OTW)” and “Triggered (freestyle).” It peaked at number one on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart and became platinum-certified in early 2021.

Earlier this year, the 34-year-old revealed that she and Big Sean were “working on” a new Twenty88 project. The duo released their self-titled album in 2016, gaining them a loyal cult following.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 07: Recording artists Big Sean and Jhene Aiko attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

On what fans can expect next, Aiko told Billboard this past July, “With the first Twenty88, we were playing characters — and that was really fun because we both like to act, and love watching movies. Expect more theatrics on the next one.”

“I’m working on a few other projects too that I’m really excited to share,” the Los Angeles native also revealed. “I don’t want people to be disappointed if it doesn’t happen when I want, but it will be when the time is right, because I like to be intuitive with my releases.”

