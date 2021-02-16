Jhene aiko big sean
- RelationshipsBig Sean & Jhene Aiko Still Together Amid Split Rumors, Re-Follow Each Other On IGNot today, Internet gossipers...By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBig Sean Shows Love To Jhené Aiko Onstage At Lovers & Friends FestivalJust two lovebirds sharing their passion onstage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBig Sean & Jhené Aiko Take Newborn Son On Zoo TripThe singer took a selfie with the lions as the rapper held baby Noah in his arms.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJhené Aiko And Big Sean: Relationship TimelineFrom "I love you unconditionally" to "can't wait to be a dad", events have mostly been kind to Jhené and Sean!By Victoria Ifeolu
- RelationshipsBig Sean & Jhené Aiko Have Fun On TikTok With Son NoahThe couple sang one of their songs and tried to determine who was who in the relationship in some cute videos.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJhene Aiko Shares A Glimpse Of Newborn Son NoahNoah is the second child of the "Chilombo" singer and the first for Big Sean.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureBig Sean Teases New Music & Flaunts Ring, Sparking Marriage RumorsThe Detroit rapper later revealed that more music will be on the way in 2023.By Jada Ojii
- MusicJhene Aiko Teams With Sleep Soul For R&B Album Designed For BabiesThe Grammy-nominated songstress also recently teased a new Twenty88 project.By Jada Ojii
- GramJhene Aiko’s Dad Awaits The Birth Of His Ninth Child Jhene Aiko's dad took to Instagram to give fans an update on the status of his unborn baby boy. By Lamar Banks
- RelationshipsJhené Aiko Shows Off Her Belly Bump With Big Sean At LollapaloozaThe couple received an abundance of love as Jhené's belly was out for everyone to see.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicBig Sean and Jhene Aiko Are Working On A New Twenty88 AlbumFans can look forward to new music soon.By Taiyo Coates
- RelationshipsJhené Aiko Showers Big Sean With Birthday Love: "The Twenty To My 88"Jhené Aiko wishes Big Sean a happy 33rd birthday with a slew of loving and appreciative posts.By Joshua Robinson
- RelationshipsBig Sean & Jhené Aiko Share Adorable New Photos Valentine's Day WeekendThe couple shared shots of their Valentine's Day weekend. By Madusa S.