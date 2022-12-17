While previewing some new music on social media, Big Sean sparked Jhene Aiko marriage rumors after he talked about a wedding in his song lyrics. The “Bounce Back” rapper also pointed at a ring placed on his fourth finger, further creating online chatter.

While in the studio, the Detroit artist rapped along to the track, saying, “They rather see me buried alive and barely alive / How many friends I got to have my casket carried outside / Probably not as many would stand and watch me married outside.”

Sharing that the snippet is a feature and not a solo, Big Sean commented under The Shade Room’s Instagram post, “Nah this just a feature I did on my homie Ab-Soul album #Herbert but its new music in 2023 tho. Love.”

Still, he didn’t address whether he had tied the knot. He and Aiko have been romantically linked for years, having previously collaborated on Big Sean’s 2013 hit “Beware” and as the popular hip-hop duo Twenty88.

This past November, the Finally Famous rapper welcomed his first child with Aiko, Noah Hasani.

Writing about his son in an Instagram post, Big Sean penned, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.”

He uploaded several pictures of him and the “Sativa” songstress in the hospital and delivery room, and also showed photos of him holding their newborn child.

Speaking with TMZ back in October, Big Sean revealed that he’d be taking a brief step back from music to focus on his family following Noah’s birth.

“Well I’m definitely taking some time for it to just be us, he said at the time, adding, “You can’t really put a time limit on it.”

What are your thoughts on Big Sean’s possible marriage to Aiko? Share your thoughts below in the comments.