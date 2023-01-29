Big Sean & Jhené Aiko just shared some cute TikTok videos with their son, Noah. While he was born in November of 2022, we haven’t seen much from the family since then. Moreover, the two artists spent a lot of time recently focused on their child, and are still giving him a lot of love.

UNSPECIFIED – UNSPECIFIED: In this screengrab released on October 27, (L-R) Jhené Aiko and Big Sean perform for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020. (Photo by 2020HHA/Getty Images via Getty Images)

Furthermore, Sean posted one of the TikToks circling social media to his account. In the clip, they sing their song “I Know” to each other while Jhené carries Noah in her arms. Moreover, she patted the little one on the back as the Detroit rapper stared longingly at her. As far as this writer knows, this isn’t a part of a larger trend, just a celebrity couple admiring each other. Also, they’re calling back to when their chemistry first developed as the duo TWENTY88 on Sean’s album Dark Sky Paradise.

Meanwhile, Aiko posted a TikTok to her account of the two doing a couples challenge together. Basically, the TikTok sound asks them a question such as “Who loves harder?”, “Who eats the most?”, and “Who said ‘I love you’ first?” Then, they had to tap (or playfully hit) whoever the prompt corresponded to with a pillow. If you’ve ever been bored with your partner on a late Wednesday night, you know the vibes.

However, Big Sean also caused marriage rumors to swirl online after he teased new music while pointing at a ring on his fourth finger. “They rather see me buried alive and barely alive,” he rapped. “How many friends I got to have my casket carried outside / Probably not as many would stand and watch me married outside.” Moreover, this is big for Sean, who previously stated he’d be taking a break from music to focus on parenting.

“Well, I’m definitely taking some time for it to just be us,” he expressed. “You can’t really put a time limit on it.”

WHY IS JHENE AIKO AND BIG SEAN POSTING SO MANY CUTE VIDEOS HAVE I NOT SUFFERED ENOUGH 😭😭😭😭😭☠️☠️☠️☠️ — Just 🅿️ (@paulokilson00) January 29, 2023

Still, what do you think of Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's TikTok videos with their son Noah?