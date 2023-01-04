Nearly two months after giving birth to her and Big Sean’s son Noah, Jhene Aiko is offering her internet fans a small glimpse of the adorable newborn. Posting to her Instagram Story and 16 million followers, the “Sativa” singer” cradles him in her arms with the caption “two months.”

Aiko welcomed Noah with the Detroit rapper in November 2022. She wrote on Instagram at the time, “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.”

Noah is the first child for Big Sean and the second for Aiko, who also shares a teenage daughter with singer O’Ryan.

The new parents, who previously formed the hip-hop duo Twenty88 several years ago, have been working on their next project together. Sitting down with Billboard last year, the California native revealed, “With the first Twenty88, we were playing characters — and that was really fun because we both like to act, and love watching movies. Expect more theatrics on the next one.”

“I’m working on a few other projects too that I’m really excited to share,” she continued. “I don’t want people to be disappointed if it doesn’t happen when I want, but it will be when the time is right, because I like to be intuitive with my releases.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jhené Aiko and Big Sean attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

On maintaining privacy in the public eye, Aiko also told the outlet, “Both of us have learned to be more private in our relationship, and treat it like the special thing it is. It’s the same with my relationship with my daughter. I’m not going to post everything, because we’re being more present with each other. It doesn’t have to be shared to be real.”

Big Sean also recently announced his return to the music scene, saying last month that new music will come in 2023.

