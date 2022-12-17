If you’re not in the holiday spirit by now, a handful of Def Jam artists are here specifically to change that. In wake of the Christmas season, we’ve previously featured festive tracks from Chris Brown, Ari Lennox, and Sevyn Streeter. Now, we have 16 titles for you on Def The Halls, many of which put a modern twist on the songs of the season.

The 16-track project actually landed back in October, just in time for Halloween. However, seeing as it’s celebrating the rapidly approaching holiday, we figured now was a better time than ever to let it have a moment in the spotlight.

Mikhala Jené firstly opens things up on “Please Come Home For Christmas.” Later, we hear from her again on “This Christmas.” Another double appearance comes from Kendra Jae who assists on both “Under The Mistletoe” with AUGUST 08 and “BBC” with DaniLeigh.

Alessia Cara holds things down with “Make It To Christmas,” and Jhené Aiko is obviously a standout with her work on “Wrap Me Up.”

Afterward, we hear from Coco Jones on “Silver Bells,” Kidd Kenn and Pap Chanel on “Naughty,” and finally, AUGUST 08 closes things out with “Silent Night.”

Stream Def Jam’s Def The Halls compilation album on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know which title is your favourite in the comments.

Def The Halls Tracklist:

Please Come Home For Christmas (Mikhala Jené) Make It To Christmas (Alessia Cara) Christmas With You (Trinidad Cardona) Under the Mistletoe (AUGUST 08 with Kendra Jae) Trinket (Debbie) Last Christmas (Calabasas) BBC (DaniLeigh with Kendra Jae) Wrap Me Up (Jhené Aiko) Silver Bells (Coco Jones) Cold With You (OHNO) Everyday (Kennedy Stephens) This Christmas (Mikhala Jené) Naughty (Kidd Kenn with Pap Chanel) A Hoe’s Christmas (Jai’Len Josey) Snowed In (Bry Bee) Silent Night (AUGUST 08)

