The wait for SremmLife 4 is nearing its end. While the Mississippi natives haven’t unveiled an official release date for the highly anticipated album, they have shared a string of singles in recent months.

To kick off 2023, they’re back with more new music in the form of a single and music video called “Sucka Or Sum” on Friday (January 27). As Complex notes, the brothers previously teased the Jaxx-produced track on Twitter while kicking back in the studio.

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd attend Spotify’s All Rap-Caviar Experience on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify)

Since hearing the infectious beat, fans have been eager for Sremmurd to drop some fire, and they’ve certainly delivered.

On the chorus, Swae Lee obviously has questions for listeners as he sings. “How you gon’ try to play me like a sucka or somethin’? / How you gon’ try to play me when I’m knowin’ what’s up?” the 29-year-old asks.

Other singles to come from Rae Sremmurd lately include “Community D*ck” with Flo Milli and “Denial,” as well as “Torpedo.” All of the aforementioned titles are expected to make an appearance on SremmLife 4.

The group’s last project, SR3MM made its debut back in 2018. Across three discs, the 27-song effort saw appearances from Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future, Juicy J, and more.

Stream Rae Sremmurd's "Sucka Or Sum" on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Quotable Lyrics:

How you gon’ try to play me like a sucka or somethin’?

How you gon’ try to play me when I’m knowin’ what’s up?

Feel like I’m 6’5″ ’cause the money is up

I need a fishin’ line for the players and such

