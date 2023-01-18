Gloss Up and GloRilla are ready for whatever on their new banger, “BestFrenn.”

The two Memphis artists and frequent collaborators join forces, once again, for Gloss Up’s latest record. Produced by G Styles On The Track, Gloss Up and GloRilla serve up a bouncy yet aggressive banger in the spirit of “Knuck If You Buck.” Gloss Up swings out the gate, pledging to smack a grandma, auntie and cousin if anyone tests her bestie. GloRilla follows up on the second verse, riding the beat with a laidback flow in contrast to Gloss Up. “BestFrenn” already sounds like it’s bound to be another smash hit for both artists.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 19: Rapper Gloss Up performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Gloss Up and GloRilla are part of the new wave of women emerging out of Memphis right now. Of course, the video for “F.N.F” highlighted the crew and propelled them further into the spotlight.

Gloss Up sat down with HNHH on the latest season of On The Come Up where she discussed the rising Memphis scene.

“We the first girls that’s out of Memphis that’s actually doing something,” she said. “For a long time, it’s been the dudes getting it on, so now it’s like, the girls getting recognition. It’s cool cause everybody supporting us right now, and I like it.”

GloRilla’s verse on “BestFrenn” comes a little less than a week after she teamed up with Moneybagg Yo for their new single, “On Wat U On.“

Check Gloss Up’s new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I can’t watch my bestie fight, ’cause shit gon’ be a bad look

And any bitch ain’t step out there to fight, we on your ass too

Playin’ with that one right there, know it’s up there with whoever, boo

Muggin’ when you see us shakin’, bitch, that’s all you better do