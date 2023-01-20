The latest producer to prove he’s got some serious vocal chops is none other than Nigeria’s Kel-P. The Grammy Award-winning creative markedly makes his debut today (January 20) with his “One More Night” single and its accompanying music video.

The track flips Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s 2002 hit, “Dilemma” to create an island vibe, perfect for the upcoming summer months. “As soon as I heard the sample, I started recording on the beat ASAP,” Kel explains in a press release. “I was so inspired. To me, it felt fresh. Everyone can dance to it because it’s dope, beautiful, and unique.”

Ahead of the song’s premiere, the Lagos native specifically dedicated it to a select group of women. “Some girls just naturally have it,” he explained while revealing the cover art.

“The hustle, ambition, beauty, brains, body, and demeanour. I’m saying all this because my first single is dedicated to y’all ladies who make us fellas want ‘One More Night’ and forever together.”

In the official visual, we see the producer-turned-singer enjoying a night out in Los Angeles. Whether he’s dancing with beautiful women or riding down the freeway waving out the window, Kel-P’s vibes are obviously on point.

Celebrating the track’s release on Instagram, he wrote, “Time to separate the boys from men! I’m done being humble. Shout out to everyone who believes in me.”

When explaining his recent career transition, P had a lot to say. “While I was producing for all of these other artists, I was learning. I’ve always wanted to drop my own project, but I was working on myself throughout the whole time. Now, I’m heading into this new artist journey, and I have a lot to show the world.”

Stream Kel-P’s “One More Night” single on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, find more new releases to stream here.

Quotable Lyrics:

How about we do this one more night?

There’s a reason I can’t get you out my hands

How about we do this one more night?

It’s my baby and me

