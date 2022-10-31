Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming concert in Los Angeles will be broadcast live on Apple Music, later this year, the rapper announced last week. The show will be held at The Dolby Theatre.

“I can’t wait to hit the stage and perform for my Hotties in L.A.,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “I’m truly thankful for the entire Apple Music team for their constant support over the years – they’ve uplifted and championed my music since the beginning of my career. It’s only right that we take it to the next level, put on a special performance for the Hotties and celebrate together.”

MORRISON, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 02: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during Day 2 of “Red Rocks Unpaused” 3-Day Music Festival presented by Visible at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 02, 2020 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible)

Apple Music host Nadeska Alexis, who will be interviewing Megan on Apple Music 1 prior to the performance, added: “Megan shared so many honest and personal revelations with us around the release of her incredible album Traumazine and we’re thrilled to celebrate all of that truth, emotion, and power as she takes the stage for a very special Apple Music Live performance.”

The concert comes just months after the release of Megan’s latest album, Traumazine, which featured appearances from Future, Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Sauce Walka, and more. The project debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200 with 63,000 album-equivalent units, making it Megan’s fifth project to land inside the top 10 of the chart.

Megan’s performance will be the final show of the first season of Apple Music Live, which has featured concerts from Harry Styles, Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, and Billie Eilish.

Fans can register for a chance to attend Megan’s concert here. The show is scheduled for December 21 at 7:00 PM, PT.

