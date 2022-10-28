Big news for Wizkid fans.

Not only has the Nigerian singer-songwriter delivered a new single and music video called “Money & Love” for us this weekend, but he’s also confirmed the release date and other details for his long-awaited More Love, Less Ego album.

The project marks Wiz’s first release since his 2020 arrival, Made In Lagos, best known for its joint track with Tems, called “Essence.”

Preceded by “Bad To Me” (another single shared earlier this month), and “Money & Love,” the 32-year-old has set expectations high amongst his listeners as they eagerly wait to hear what he has in store for them next Thursday (November 3).

“Nobody like me, ‘body like me / Baby, when I pull up, put you all in my jeans / Big lollipop, baby lick like ice cream / Big bad wiz, Mr. Shift-Your-Panties,” the lyricist flirtatiously sings on his latest arrival.

Elsewhere in the news, Wizkid has been making headlines with some exciting upcoming performance announcements, including his Madison Square Garden debut next month (November 16), and a slot alongside names like Bruno Mars and Post Malone at Saudi Arabia’s Soundstorm Festival.

Stream “Money & Love” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more new release updates from your favourite artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Nobody like me, ‘body like me

Baby, when I pull up, put you all in my jeans

Big lollipop, baby lick like ice cream

Big bad wiz, Mr. Shift-Your-Panties