21 Savage Invites Central Cee, J Hus, And Others On Stage To Celebrate Return To London

Last month, 21 Savage took off on his first-ever European tour. It came after a multi-year fight to establish his permanent American citizenship to ensure that he would be allowed to return to the country once the tour finished. A few years ago, fans were shocked when Savage was arrested by ICE and the information went public that he was originally born in the UK. Now, he's finally making his return to the country with a massive show at London's O2 Arena.

He's been on tour across Europe all month where his shows have been getting rave reviews. He made a splash with his debut Paris show which featured a number of high-profile guests and throughout the entire month he's been playing hyped shows across the continent. He even took the time between shows to work on a music video. Clips made the round earlier this week of Savage in Brixton shooting a music video with a number of extras on motorcycles. But he seems to have saved his biggest show for last.

21 Savage Lights Up London In Debut Show

The final stop on his European tour was a return to London where he was playing a highly-anticipated debut show. Savage delivered on the expectations for his show with what fans are calling an incredible performance. He brought out a trio of special guests that definitely fit the proportion of the moment. Central Cee, J Hus, and Popcaan all joined Savage on stage and were met with massive praise from fans in attendance.

21 Savage also racked up 5 nominations for the 2024 Grammys. Four of them come from his collaborative album with Drake Her Loss. The project is up for Best Rap Album with its songs individually picking up three more nominations. He also scored yet another nomination for his Burna Boy collaboration "Sittin' On Top Of The World." What do you think of the guests 21 Savage brought out during his first ever show in London? Let us know in the comment section below.

