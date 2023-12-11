21 Savage Appreciation Day Declared In Fulton County

For celebrities that rep their hometown wherever they go, sometimes those towns can pay respect right back. In just the past few months stars like Gucci Mane and Usher have gotten their own days declared in Atlanta and Las Vegas respectively. Now, 21 Savage, who famously reps Atlanta as well is being added to that list. During an event over the weekend, the commissioner of Fulton County officially declared a day named after the rapper in honor of what he's given back to his community.

He also gives a brief speech thanking his supporters for showing up to the event and thanking his mother in particular. In the comments of a repost of the clip, fans debate whether or not Savage should have his own day in Atlanta. "THIS N*GGA NOT EVEN FROM THERE," one fan jokes. It's in reference to the viral story from a few years ago where Savage was shockingly arrested by ICE and it was revealed he was actually born in the UK. "21 savage day before Lil Baby day is crazy to me," another commenter agrees. Check out the video of 21 himself at the announcement over the weekend below.

Read More: 21 Savage's Stage Exit Goes Viral As Fans Clown The Rapper

21 Savage Appreciation Day

21 Savage has spent the past few years fighting for his United States citizenship. After finally achieving it, he was able to tour Europe across the past month. The tour saw Savage making his debut in numerous European cities often to absolutely packed crowds. Videos of his hype performances made the rounds online after nearly every show he played. It culminated in his debut show in London which was packed with guests and met with rave fan reviews.

While he's been in Europe, Savage has also stayed busy. Videos emerged online of the rapper recording a music video in Brixton during some in-between time on the tour. What do you think of 21 Savage getting his own appreciation day in Fulton County? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 21 Savage's New Album Is "Finna Drop" Soon

[Via]