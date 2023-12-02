21 Savage's Stage Exit Goes Viral As Fans Clown The Rapper

21 Savage has gone viral as he continues to tour Europe. At the end of his first-ever concert in London, Savage awkwardly jogged off stage. What made the sight all the more bizarre was that Savage kept yelling "Keep screaming till I leave the stage" to get the audience hyped up. The way he runs off stage is very reminiscent of the way that Weasel runs in The Suicide Squad - it's all limbs and awkward gaits. Check out the hilarious video below.

Fans were quick to (lovingly) clown the rapper. "Everything about this is hilarious," one person wrote on social media. "This is why Savage the best, he always doing funny sh-t like this," added another. Savage has received an electric welcome across Europe as he embarks on his first-ever international tour. Finally getting his green card has allowed Savage to plan concerts beyond the US for the first time in his musical career.

Arsenal FC Honor 21 Savage

Furthermore, the night before his concert, Savage received a huge welcome at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal honored the British-born rapper. Arsenal presented Savage with a custom #21 Savage jersey. The #21 jersey is currently worn by Fábio Vieira, who joined the Gunners from Porto in 2022. After the game, Savage also linked up with Emil Smith Rowe, Arsenal's 23-year-old midfielder. Also following the game, the Emirates Stadium made sure to play Savage's bar from "Circo Loco" about the team winning the Premier League.

Savage couldn't have picked a better game to attend. Arsenal dismantled French side Lens, scoring six goals to officially win their Champions League group. However, Arsenal have one more match in the group stage. The Gunners travel to the Netherlands to face second-place PSV in mid-December. Furthermore, Arsenal currently sits at the top of the Premier League. A late goal at away against Brentford over the weekend moved them one point clear of Manchester City.

