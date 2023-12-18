21 Savage Describes Some Of His Lyrics As "Fictional As Hell"

Amid debates over whether or not rap lyrics should be admissible as evidence in court, many fans and rappers have argued that the lyrics are often inaccurate depictions of events. In a new interview with Rolling Stone 21 Savage expanded on that distinction revealing that some of his cold-blooded raps may not be as auto-biographical as fans think. He explained how his stance against violence is still compatible with the subject matter of his songs.

In the interview, Savage describes some of his music as "fictional as hell." He elaborates saying, "some of it be based off of real life, but a lot of it be creative stories." The argument that rap lyrics are often based on real events, but can't be used as accurate retellings of those events is a common one. It's been used both in court by various rappers in their legal defenses and by fans speaking out against the practice online. Check out Savage's full statement on the matter below.

Read More: 21 Savage Celebrates His Birthday With Friends

21 Savage's Lyric Revelation

Recently, 21 Savage was honored by his adopted hometown of Atlanta. Fulton County which contains the majority of the city officially recognized an appreciation day for the rapper last week. It followed similar days for artists like Gucci Mane and Usher in their hometowns last month. Despite being born overseas, Savage has been repping Atlanta for decades. To many he's viewed as synonymous with the city and frequently collaborates with other rappers from the city.

Savage recently just completed his first-ever tour of Europe. After fighting for years to get his American citizenship he celebrated by taking his intense live shows across Europe. Videos made the rounds online of pretty much every show looking impossibly hyped. Additionally, he closed off the tour with a massive homecoming show in London where he brought out Central Cee, J Hus, and Popcaan. What do you think of 21 Savage revealing that many of his lyrics are fictional in a recent interview? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is 21 Savage's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]