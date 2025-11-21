Chrisean Rock Denies Blueface's Claim That Offset Cheated On Cardi B With Her

Blueface's release from prison earlier this year left no stone unturned when it comes to his relationship with Chrisean Rock. The former couple and coparents have been fighting a lot over their dynamics and accusations against each other. Most recently, Blue accused her of sleeping with Offset while he was still married to Cardi B.

For those unaware, these allegations began about two years ago thanks to the California rapper himself. After a recent double-down on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Rock responded to her former partner's claims on social media.

"Why you keep bringing up Cardi and Offset?" Chrisean asked her ex, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram. "They're going through enough, bro. You're still stuck two years ago on a lie than [they] been said it never was what it was. And you want to continue to bring up trauma to stay relevant. Stop trying to dig yourself out of a grave... [Everybody] already not f***ing with you, bro. [...] I don't know what he do in his free time or what he do to Cardi. It's none of my business. But you're speaking on them like you're doing any better than them. You're not doing better than nobody you're talking about."

From there, Chrisean Rock blasted Blueface's treatment of her and their current relationship drama. We'll see if Cardi B or Offset respond to these allegations once more, which they have both denied in the past.

"She had this thing about her where... She made me look like I was jealous or something," Blueface told Bootleg Kev concerning Chrisean Rock and Offset. "So she kind of started doing s**t. My whole thing was, once you become an artist, certain s**t is frowned upon, you know? Obviously, networking's dope. Take a picture? Cool. Get in the studio? Cool. But a lot of these guys, they're not really trying to work. They're just trying to make it look like something it's not and basically just take your buzz. And she just kept going for it. Every n***a, she just keeps going for it. I'm looking like, 'B***h, get the feature!'"