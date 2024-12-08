Chrisean Rock’s Ex-Friend Accuses Her Of Sleeping With Offset Behind Cardi B’s Back

Was Blueface telling the truth?

It goes without saying that it's been a hectic year for Chrisean Rock. The father of the Baddies star's child Blueface went to jail in January, and she found herself wrapped up in some legal trouble of her own just a few months later. Following a short stint behind bars, she was released and has since seemed committed to her faith and family. It looks like she may not be able to put the past behind her entirely, however.

Recently, one of her ex-best friends hopped online to bring up some old allegations involving Offset. Late last year, Blueface accused Chrisean of sleeping with the former Migos member after she got a tattoo of the "Thotiana" rapper's face covered up. "Being tatted on a h*e is not a flex," he tweeted at the time. "You literally f**ked Cardi B's husband [a] couple weeks ago, I'm tired of ni**as looking at me while they f**king you. Get the rest of 'em gone ASAP, please."

Chrisean Rock's Former Friend Puts Her On Blast

Both Offset and Chrisean were quick to deny these allegations. Her ex-friend, on the other hand, insists that there's some truth to them. In a clip, she accuses Chrisean of being a homewrecker and claims she stopped hanging out with her due to her morals. At the time of writing, Chrisean has yet to respond to the accusations. They're not the only ones she's been hit with recently, however.