Chrisean Rock Reveals She's Paying Blueface's Bills, Calls Him "Evil" Amid Cheating Accusations

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are going through another rough patch.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are a couple that has been extremely turbulent over the past few years. Overall, they have broken up and gotten back together numerous times. However, when Chrisean gave birth to their child together, it seemed like a reconciliation was not going to be possible. That subsequently changed when it was revealed that Blueface had gone to jail for violating his probation. Chrisean ended up getting back together with Blue, and up until this weekend, things seemed to be going well.

For instance, in a recent Instagram live, Chrisean stated that Blueface was being "evil" towards her. Apparently, the argument stemmed from her going out late at night and drinking. Blueface wants her at home taking care of their child. Although Chrisean notes that that is exactly what she has been doing. Instead, Blue just won't let her have any fun at all. “It’s annoying sometimes, so when I do go out, I do be wanting to just cut loose and just be myself,” Chrisean noted. “I got drunk, and I did go home, I went to where my son was at. I could have went home and just left my son with the babysitter and he would have been fine. But I just wanted to go straight to my son.” 

Chrisean Rock Speaks Out

The reality star went on to say that Blueface should be a lot more grateful right now. As she explained, she is currently paying his bills while he is away. “I’m holding you down bro, I’m paying your bills," Chrisean explained. “I’m not benefitting from this sh*t.” Needless to say, the two seem to be at odds, and it remains to be seen if they can keep things cordial. With Blueface supposedly coming home next month, only time will tell how this will all develop.

Let us know what you think of this latest drama between Chrisean Rock and Blueface, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Chrisean and Blueface are going to be able to get through this recent rough patch? What do you make of the couple's constant issues on social media? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

