Chrisean Rock Celebrates Mother's Day With New Video Of Chrisean Jr.

Chrisean Rock is someone who has frequently made the news thanks to her relationship with Blueface. Overall, these two have gone through a lot over the years. However, they do have a child together in Chrisean Jr. Originally, they weren't in a position to co-parent. Instead, Chrisean was doing everything herself as the two had separated. Now, Blueface is in jail and it seems like he is back with Chrisean. This has led to a lot of speculation about what is going to happen when he is eventually released from jail.

On Sunday, Chrisean Rock got to celebrate her very first Mother's Day as a new mom. It was definitely a special occasion for her. In fact, Rock took to her Instagram page where she posted a video of herself with Chrisean Jr in her arms. It seemed like an incredibly happy occasion, and fans noticed that in the comments section. "Y’all might not like Chrisean but her baby loves her and that’s the only person in the world who matters‼️" one person wrote.

Read More: Blueface & Chrisean Rock Relationship Timeline

Chrisean Rock And Her Baby

Chrisean Rock has received a lot of flack for her parenting. Many have speculated on the health of Chrisean Jr. and any disabilities he may have. Overall, it has been yet another case of the internet saying things without having all of the information. This sort of concern trolling is rarely ever genuine, and can sometimes come from a place of hate. That said, Chrisean is doing her own thing, and seems to be at peace with things.

Let us know what you think of Chrisean Rock, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that people have been too harsh towards Chrisean during this entire saga? Do you believe that she and Blueface will stay together when he gets home from jail? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to bring you updates on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Chrisean's Rock Sister Tesehki Teases Fans With New Music On Instagram