Chrisean Rock Admitted To Keeping A Pound Of Weed In Her Car During Arrest

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
ELMONT, NEW YORK - JUNE 04: Chrisean Rock attends Hot 97 Summer Jam at UBS Arena on June 04, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
At least she was honest.

New details are emerging regarding Chrisean Rock's 2022 Oklahoma arrest, which is what led to her current legal situation. For those unaware, she faces up to eight years in prison in her drug case, and local Oklahoma news outlet KJRH has provided some more alleged information about the bust on Thursday (August 29). Moreover, for context, authorities extradited the Baddies star from Los Angeles to Oklahoma this June on charges of failing to affix a tax stamp on controlled dangerous substances and possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute. She's currently in the Craig County Detention Center, awaiting the next update in her case.

Back to these new alleged details, though, Oklahoma police reportedly pulled Chrisean Rock over in February of 2022. She was in the passenger seat of a car they stopped due to not paying a toll, and they alleged smelled marijuana when they searched the vehicle. According to law enforcement, the rapper and social media personality admitted that a pound of weed that officers found was hers. Her next court date will take place on September 27 according to the current schedule.

Chrisean Rock At A 2023 Fashion Show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Chrisean Rock attends Normal Culture presents: Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show hosted by Winnie Stackz on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Chrisean Rock's volatile on-and-off-again boo Blueface is facing his own legal issues, and recently spoke on their current relationship. "I don’t know, that’s a tough one," he answered a question from DJ Hed and Gina Views about whether they would make another season of their Crazy In Love reality TV show during an exclusive phone interview on Effective Immediately. "Me and Rock, we vibing right now, but you know. When that fitness get involved, you know it might get a little weary." Furthermore, the L.A. MC shared that they "stay on a three-way" and expressed his belief that Rock will be just fine in her case.

Meanwhile, this is what Chrisean Rock had to say for fans during her jail stint. "I'm using this time to heal," she told social media. "Healing from a lot of s**t. A lot of stuff I be telling y'all, but I don't be telling y'all everything. I'ma be out and I'ma be better. I can't wait to drop my song for y'all. I can't wait to be a better Rock."

