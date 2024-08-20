Blueface Reveals Exactly When He Will Be Home From Prison

Blueface is doing okay.

Blueface has been dealing with some legal issues over these past few months. For instance, he was arrested back in January for violating his probation. Overall, there was this sense that Blue would be coming home in July. However, that has not been the case. Instead, he was recently sentenced to four years in prison. One would assume that this means he will only be home in 2027 or 2028. In a new interview, Blueface revealed that the timeline is a lot more optimistic.

The artist did an exclusive prison phone interview with DJ Hed and Gina Views on the show Effective Immediately. During the interview, Blueface gave some insight into his sentence and the specifics of it all. Essentially, he is getting time served. Moreover, he only has to serve about one-third of his entire sentence. Once he broke it down, it was revealed that he will actually be back home in less than a year.

Blueface Speaks Out

“So I got sentenced to four years. I got a year’s credit, so that goes down to three years, and I gotta do 33 percent of that … [so I’ll be home] probably like March, April [2025]," Blueface revealed. As for Chrisean Rock, she is currently facing drug charges, and there is no telling what will happen next in that case. If convicted, she could see up to eight years in prison. Needless to say, it has been a difficult time for that family.