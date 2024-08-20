Blueface Unveils His Plans For Soulja Boy & NLE Choppa

Blueface never forgets a beef.

Blueface was recently sentenced to four years in prison due to violating the terms of his probation. However, in a new interview with DJ Hed on Effective Immediately, Blueface revealed that he will likely be home closer to March of 2025 which is good news for him and his family. Furthermore, during the interview, he divulged on his relationship with Chrisean Rock. He even made sure to give the scoop on what he does all day in prison.

“I be jacking off, watching TV, eating Doritos and using the phone. That’s pretty much it […] They only got like 12 channels. I’ve been watchin a lot of the news, the Sherri show and The Jennifer Hudson Show," Blueface explained. “I’m chilling, man. I’m in my environment. It’s like a little break from responsibility. I’m like 180 [pounds] right now; I’ve never been 180 before. I’m getting sized up, I’m about to bounce out looking like a dalmation.”

Blueface On "Effective Immediately"

Moreover, Blueface divulged on his beefs with Soulja Boy and NLE Choppa. There has been some tension between the artists, and Blue is ready to solve it once and for all. In fact, he appears to be ready to get in the ring for some sort of Triller-style event. “Soulja Boy promised me a fade so whatever’s clever, the fastest way we can do it. I’m still on that,” Blueface said. “I think NLE owes me one, too. I’ve seen him out there popping it.”

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Blueface will continue to hold a grudge once he comes home next year? Or do you believe this feud is completely wrapped up for good?