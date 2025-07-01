Tia Kemp & Chrisean Rock Clash Over Potentially Fake Phone Confrontation Amid Their Beef

5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Tia Kemp and Chrisean Rock went back and forth late last month and now the latter claims the former staged a phone call to make her look bad.

Despite Chrisean Rock's efforts to remove toxicity from her life, she continues to find herself in some sort of predicament. Right now, she's entangled in a feud with social media influencer and Rick Ross' ex, Tia Kemp. They recently reignited their beef, which started in 2024, a week or so ago.

From what we gathered, the latter was the one to kick things back into gear. She "nicely" said to Rock that she needed to find help personally and for her son. "I’m gonna say this, and I’m gonna say this nicely. Chrisean, I need you to go sit down somewhere, and she need to get this baby some help. She need to get herself some help. She need to stop engaging with all this Internet sh*t and beef, and all this sh*t, and keep back and forth with that boy lying and play on y’all mind – ‘cause she never played on mine – I don’t pay no attention. I already know she f*cked up in the head."

Tia Kemp didn't stop there, though. "It’s making me mad that this baby can’t run, get down, and walk, and I’m looking at him right here. It’s clear that something is wrong with him. So why she ain’t taking this baby to get some help."

Chrisean Rock & Tia Kemp

Chrisean Rock clapped back shortly after, warning her foe to keep her name out of her mouth. "Stop passing judgment. Stop speaking on me, for real… Passing judgement, trying to be funny. Like I don’t got feelings. You already did this before. Auntie! And you nobody’s aunt. We don’t know you."

Kemp would get the last word in. "I’ma leave the little girl alone. I’m feeling so bad… Call me, girl. You can’t get things in your name, okay? All right, I know that you’re a convicted fel. You probably can’t get stuff in your name. They say you're making good bag on Snapchat."

Fast forward to earlier this morning and things are still tense. In fact, they may have gotten worse. Per some clips caught by Hollywood Unlocked, Kemp recorded herself telling off Chrisean for calling her past midnight to confront her over the aforementioned comments.

She's dropping F-bombs left and right and cussing her out with much authority. Rock eventually hangs up and Kemp taunts her afterwards for winning this verbal battle.

However, the TV star claims that she never contacted her and staged the whole phone call for clout and to drive her narrative. So, someone is lying, and it seems that the internet is siding with Kemp on this one.

