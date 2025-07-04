Chrisean Rock Reveals If She’s Willing To Reconcile With Tesehki

Chrisean Rock Reconcile Tesehki Gossip News
Earlier this year, Tesehki insinuated that Chrisean Rock could have allegedly been involved in her ex Ronny Doe's fatal shooting.

In February of this year, Chrisean Rock's ex-boyfriend Ronny Doe was fatally shot at the age of 24 in Maryland. Her sister Tesehki appeared on The Jason Lee Show shortly after, and insinuated that the Baddies star could have allegedly had something to do with his passing. “I don’t know, I can’t even speak about it,” she explained at the time. “But from what I — if I was to speak on it, it doesn’t look too good for certain people that we know, so I’m not going to speak on it."

Chrisean later appeared on The Danza Project, and made it clear that she found the insinuation incredibly hurtful. “I don’t know, it’s kinda weird. You know how somebody says, ‘I love you,’ but then insinuates something to throw you under the bus?” she said. “Never missed me or loved me, so stop saying that s***. You don’t f*** with me, leave it at that.”

“Jason Lee asking her about my ex that died, so she insinuating s***," she continued. "Like… you’re weird. B****, I’m on paper, you know if I did anything, they would know. Stop playing with me."

Chrisean Rock & Tesehki Beef

During a recent interview with Nene Leakes, Chrisean was asked whether or not she believes she and Tesehki could ever be on good terms again. She didn't seem totally opposed to the idea, but she did seem less than hopeful.

“I don’t know how that would happen. Somebody would have to set it up or… I don’t know, ‘cause I thought we was doing good,” she admitted, per The Shade Room. “I stood firm on what I said and what happened, and it didn’t go the way she wanted… then she wanted to fight, and I was out on bail."

Chrisean and Tesehki have had their fair share of issues in the past. Before Tesehki's insinuation about Ronny Doe's passing, Chrisean alleged that she molested her as a child. Tesehki vehemently denied this, and it resulted in a heated confrontation.

