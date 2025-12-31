Soulja Boy Claims DDG Beef Stems From Alleged India Love Hookup

It's no secret that DDG and Soulja Boy don't get along, and according to the latter, it all comes down to an old fling. During a recent livestream, the "Crank That" performer claimed that the rapper-turned-streamer is mad at him because he allegedly slept with India Love back in the day.

"It's always about a b*tch," he said, as captured by Live Bitez on Instagram. "These n****s mad about they h*es, bruh. [...] I f*cked India Love, DDG. A long time ago. Stay mad."

At the time of writing, DDG hasn't responded to Soulja Boy's latest remarks. Earlier this year, however, he did fire back after being challenged to a boxing match following news of Halle Bailey's restraining order.

“You know how to fight, right? You a boxer, right? Let’s get in the f*cking ring b*tch a** n***a,” Soulja said on Instagram Live at the time. “I’ll beat your b*tch a**. [...] Putting your hands on the Little Mermaid, n***a... F*ck you and your whole family.”

Are DDG & India Love Dating?

"Soulja Boy on another heroin rant. We gotta get that man clean. That heroin is f*cking him up," DDG responded. “Soulja Boy you can’t fight, so stop tryna act like you wanna fight me, n***a. You just talking sh*t. You was supposed to fight Chris Brown 5 years ago, n***a still ain’t do it.”

Soulja Boy later vowed to stop speaking on DDG and Bailey's issues, promising instead to mind his own business.

As for where DDG and India Love stand, that remains a mystery. While it's been rumored that the two of them are more than friends, they've both denied this.

"We respect each other's boundaries," India said of their relationship during an appearance on 360 With Speedy Morman this summer. "We're friends but we can get flirty and playful because I know he's not in a relationship, I'm not in a relationship, and it's for the entertainment of Twitch. They love it, they eat it up."