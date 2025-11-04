Soulja Boy Threatens To Shoot TikTokers In Fiery Rant

Soulja Boy went on an expletive-filled rant while live on TikTok with content creators ExoticTV Ra, MCL, and Mello Rell, according to TMZ. In a clip shared by the outlet, Soulja threatens to shoot them "in the face" and advises them to watch their mouth. Despite the fiery threats, the group mostly laughed off his antics and trolled him for crashing out over a game.

At one point, ExoticTV Ra leaves the stream, and Soulja continues arguing with Mello Rell. "You can get smacked to," he yells at one point. "Suck my d*ck." After the exchange of words, Soulja continues streaming solo and films himself counting stacks of cash. It's unclear what made him so angry on the stream in the first place.

Soulja Boy & Kandi Burruss

In other news, Soulja Boy recently made headlines for calling out Kandi Burruss after she interviewed Charlie Rocket, who worked for the rapper back in 2007. On her show, Speak On It, Rocket complained about an alleged incident in Las Vegas in which Soulja refused to give him a per diem he was owed. Instead, the rapper allegedly ordered $1,000 worth of room service and taunted him with it. "[Soulja Boy] said, 'Yeah, have whatever you want,'" Rocket recalled. "Then, he got up and he spat on the food."

Soulja denied the story in a heated response on social media. "Bi**h, why you got this fat-a** ni**a on your platform talking?" he said in a video, as caught by XXL. "I'm finna sue the f**k out you and this white boy... Kandi, f**k you, too. You little bald-headed bi**h. I'm in Atlanta right now. Send me the motherf**kin address and let me pull up and tell my side of the story."