Soulja Boy's 7 Biggest Beefs

Soulja Boy is known for being combative, so it's no surprise he has been involved in several beefs with other rappers. Recently, Soulja Boy was in the news again over a beef. This time, the "Crank That" crooner sparred with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage. The feud was entirely avoidable and was triggered by a 12-year-old tweet from Metro. In the tweet, a teenage Metro wrote, "My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down." Soulja Boy found out about the tweet and asked Metro to delete it. However, 21 Savage got involved and asked what would happen if Metro failed to delete the tweet.

21 Savage's response infuriated Soulja Boy, who challenged the rapper and Metro to a boxing fight. Soulja Boy also dissed Metro Boomin's late mom several times, sparking criticism from fans. Following the criticisms, Soulja surprisingly apologized to Metro Boomin via a tweet. He wrote, "I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet. Condolences to his mom. I'm going to seek therapy and anger management. I'm done responding to hate, new or old. 💯🙏🏾." With Soulja Boy's latest move and vow to seek therapy and not respond to hate anymore, one cannot but look at his past feuds. Soulja Boy has a long list of beefs to his name but here are seven of the biggest he's been involved in.

Read More: Blueface Challenges Soulja Boy To A Fight

7. Soulja Boy Vs. Chris Brown

Soulja Boy and Chris Brown's beef began in January 2017 after the former liked a post from Karrueche Tran, Chris's ex-girlfriend. Chris reportedly threatened Soulja Boy over the post, causing the latter to launch a verbal attack on him. In a tweet, Soulja Boy cited Chris's 2009 assault against his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. However, Soulja Boy and Chris Brown's spat progressed from online slingshots to a boxing fight. Former heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather organized a pay-per-view boxing match between the feuding musicians. Chris and Soulja Boy continued their war of words and didn't hold back from hurling expletives at each other.

Later, Soulja Boy challenged Chris to a street fight in Compton. True to his words, he arrived there for the fight and went live on Instagram with a group of guys surrounding him. However, things turned sour when some of the group members attacked and reportedly robbed Soulja. With the situation escalating further, Soulja called on Floyd Mayweather to train him for his boxing fight with Chris, who was also hyped up about the matchup. However, the fight never happened with Soulja later revealing that he and Chris resolved their issues after speaking about it.

6. Soulja Boy Beefs With 50 Cent

Besides being one of the greatest rappers alive, 50 Cent is famous for his hilarious memes. The G-Unit boss loves having fun with whoever he chooses and got in on Soulja Boy and Chris Brown's beef, urging them to hit the ring and fight each other. When Soulja Boy looked as though he was quitting his beef with Chris Brown, 50 Cent didn't want that to happen. Then, Soulja Boy shared a video where he apologized for his erratic behavior and revealed his mom was hospitalized. However, 50 Cent didn't like the apology and shared several memes urging Soulja Boy to go ahead with the fight. 50 also revealed his plans to make money off the boxing fight, writing, "They're talking about this s**t, right?" "Get Soulja Boy on the phone! Tell that n***a I said stop apologizing, get the draco out! We got to keep this s**t going!"

After Soulja reportedly got robbed at Compton, 50 Cent went ahead to troll him again. This time, he said, "Soulja Boy just got Robbed in LA, don’t worry ya big homie Floyd can buy you another chain. But you bet not call POLICE little man. #thefightstillon LMAO." In another post, 50 Cent also said Soulja Boy shouldn't cancel the fight as he had no choice but to go ahead with it. Soulja Boy responded to 50 Cent via a now-deleted IG post he captioned, "Rob who take what somebody tell Curtis Jackson shut the f**k up." He also released the diss track "Hit Em With The Draco," in which he hurled shots at 50 and Chris Brown. Eventually, Soulja Boy and 50 Cent's spat never got too serious and died down after his fight with Chris failed to materialize.

Read More: Soulja Boy Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

5. Soulja Boy Beef With Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty and Soulja Boy's beef started over a girl. It began on Oct. 28, 2016, after Soulja Boy posted screenshots of text exchange between himself and Yachty. In the chat, Yachty asked Soulja to remove a picture of himself and model India Love from social media. However, rather than take down the photo, Soulja went on a social media rampage, threatening Yachty. Also, he posted more pictures of himself and India and text messages from her in which she claimed to have never met Yachty.

Yachty responded by tweeting, "Im not for beefing over no female…all Ima say is…f***in wit da boat you gone sink. Period." Yachty continued his offensive during his performance at Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio. He wore a shirt with the inscription, "Pray 4 Soulja Boy R.I.P. 2007–2016." He also rapped, "F**k Soulja Boy, you a bitch ass n***a / Lil Boat came in with a hundred n****s / F***in’ on your bitch / I know that you mad."

Later, Soulja Boy claimed Yachty cried over the phone to him pleading for their beef to come to an end. However, Yachty quashed those claims and leaked a phone call between himself and Soulja in which the latter was apologizing to him. Incredibly, Soulja shared a video not too long after showing him calling off the beef with Yachty. Also, Soulja claimed the whole beef began because he ran out of weed. He said, "Lil Yachty, man, you know I love you, bruh. You know how Big Soulja start tweakin’ when he ain’t got no weed." During an interview with Shay Diddy on 106.1 KMEL, Yachty insinuated that Soulja Boy used the beef for clout as it shouldn't have blown up the way it did.

4. Soulja Boy Beef With Ice-T

The beef between Soulja Boy and Ice-T began after Ice-T's Black Urban Legends mixtape was released in 2008. The mixtape's intro contained an attack on Soulja from Ice-T. Ice-T said, "Fuck Soulja Boy, eat a d**k. Soulja Boy, I know you are young enough to be my kid but you single-handedly killed hip-hop, man. That shit is such garbage. We came all the way from Rakim, we came all the way from Das EFX, we came all the way from motherfuckers flowing like Big Daddy Kane and Ice Cube, and you come with that Superman shit?" Ice-T's infamous diatribes soon found its way to the internet and reached Soulja Boy. Unsurprisingly, the then-17-year-old Soulja Boy responded in kind via a video where he trashed Ice-T's legacy. He called Ice-T an old man and the "forefather of my nuts," among many other labels while his friends laughed in the background.

The Ice-T and Soulja Boy beef is one of the former's regrets. During an interview with Ebro in 2022, the Law & Order: SVU actor revealed how the beef originated. Ice-T shared that the associates he was making the Black Urban Legends mixtape for got him agitated by telling him people would rather listen to Soulja Boy and Hurricane Chris than listen to him. This caused Ice-T to get angry and say what he said. However, he never knew the associates would put his rant as the mixtape's intro, starting the beef. The beef has since cooled and Soulja Boy reflected on it during a 2022 interview with HotNewHipHop. The "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" rapper said Ice-T was confused at the time and "didn't know he was looking at the future in his eyes." Soulja also said the beef thought him to always stay in tune with youth culture.

Read More: Soulja Boy Everything: The "She Make It Clap" Rapper Dives Into Getting His Credit, Drake, Bow Wow & Elon Musk

3. Soulja Boy & Kanye West Beef

Kanye West and Soulja Boy went back and forth with each other on social media in February 2022. Their spat began after Soulja complained about Ye removing his verse on the song, "Remote Control," from his Donda album. Soulja shared images of text messages between him and Ye. The text messages showed that Ye approved Soulja's verse and agreed it would be on the song. However, that didn't happen eventually, infuriating Soulja, who tweeted, "Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song 'remote control' and I don’t hear my verse on it. Hmm f**k that n***a." He also wrote, "This n***a Kanye smh. Tell homie don't hit my phone anymore."

Afterward, Soulja posted a video on Instagram depicting Kanye losing his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to comedian Pete Davidson. Soulja said, "Kanye, wake up. Skete got yo b***h n***a, whatchu gon do? Is you gon keep posting memes of Marvel vs. Capcom or you gon lay smackdown?" He added, "That's what the f**k you get n***a! N***a tried to play me. N***a, you know who the f**k I am? I'm Big Draco and now you running around Hollywood crying like a b***h."

Eventually, Kanye and Soulja Boy settled their beef. Soulja shared a screenshot of a text Kanye sent to him warning him not to talk about him or his wife again. Kanye's text read, "This Ye. Don't bring up me or my no more." Afterward, Soulja revealed he and Kanye had settled their rift. Kanye also shared a screenshot of a message he sent to Soulja Boy. In the text, Kanye apologized for removing Soulja's verse from the song, to which the latter replied, "Love you too bro. That's all I wanted."

2. Soulja Boy & Drake Beef

Drake and Soulja Boy's beef is probably the funniest among all Draco's beefs due to the unforgettable meme that emerged from it. It all began in January 2019 when Soulja appeared on The Breakfast Club for an interview with hosts DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and Angela Yee. During the interview, Soulja asked why Meek Mill had a bigger comeback than he did. Charlamagne Tha God responded by suggesting that Meek Mill's success could be due to his beef with Drake. Soulja Boy was then told that Drake was the biggest rapper in the world, which caused him to get up from his chair to vent his annoyance. He then went into a full-blown rant that quickly became a meme.

Soulja screamed, "Draaaaaaake? Draaaaaaaaake? The n***a that got bodied by Pusha T? The n***a that hiding his kid from the world, but his world want to hide from the kid? Aubrey Graham in a wheelchair? Draaaaaake? Y’all n***as better stop playing with me man. Y’all talking about the lightskin ni**a from Degrassi?" Afterward, Soulja claimed he taught Drake everything he knew. He said, ""Stop playing with me. Stop playing me like I ain’t teach Drake everything he know. Y’all ain’t hear Drake on his first song?"

Soulja proceeded to sing a line from Drake's 2010 song, "Miss Me," from his debut album, Thank Me Later. He claimed Drake stole the song's first bars from his 2007 song, "What's Hannenin." He claimed, ""That’s Soulja! That’s my bar. He copied my whole f**king flow. He copied my whole f**king flow. Word for word. Bar for bar. Don’t act like I didn’t make Drake, ni**a." During an interview with XXL, Soulja also questioned why Drake never invited him on tour to perform their 2013 collaboration, "We Made It." He also wondered why Drake never shot a video for the song.

Drake and Soulja eventually settled their beef. The 6 God got tagged to a video of Soulja Boy shopping from his OVO store in Los Angeles in February 2019. He then sent messages to Soulja, which the latter posted on X, formerly Twitter. In the message, Drake wrote, "You know it’s always been love all jokes aside. I dunno if you was serious about the video thing but I never knew you wanted to do a video for we made it you know I would have done that shit…" Drake then acknowledged Soulja's hilarious meme from his interview on The Breakfast Club, writing, "but on some real shit...Draaaaaaaaaaaaake?!?! kill that show."

1. Soulja Boy Vs. Bow Wow Beef

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are now friends, but they have endured some low points in their friendship. The duo has toured together, collaborated on several songs, and also has a joint mixtape. However, at their worst, the pair engaged in heated exchanges online. The sour point in their friendship came after Soulja Boy dissed Nas in an eight-minute video in December 2008, declaring that the iconic rapper killed hip-hop due to his 2006 single, "Hip-Hop Is Dead." However, Bow Wow, who idolizes Nas, released a freestyle over Jay-Z's "Friend or Foe." In the track, he responded to Soulja's Nas diss, saying, "I'd never disrespect Nas, I'm not Soulja Boy."

Bow Wow's line fueled a back-and-forth with Soulja, who responded by uploading a video of himself in a new white Lamborghini. He then challenged Bow Wow to a race in their Lamborghinis. He vowed, "If I lose to you, I'll give my pink slip to you. You can have that motherfucker." Bow Wow responded two days later with a video of him driving his orange Lamborghini through a garage. He trolled Soulja Boy for driving a poor man's Lamborghini and using plastic rims, among other shades. Days later, Soulja released a video claiming Bow Wow rented the Lamborghini he was driving. He also released a diss track titled "F**k Bow Wow," in which he called the latter several derogatory names.

Bow Wow responded to Soulja's diss track with a video in which he dissed his career, saying, "The only reason you're in the game is because of me." He followed that up with a diss track titled "What I Think About You" in which he rapped that Soulja's career was dead. The pair kept going at each other in 2009 but things quietened afterward. Much wasn't heard about the pair's beef for many years until September 2016, when Soulja Boy appeared in an interview on Say Cheese! During the interview, he revealed that he and Bow Wow were no longer feuding but were now friends. He said their beef was due to them being young and in different mind spaces.

Soulja Boy added, "We straight now. That Shit crazy. That's like one of my best home boys. I was just in his crib like two days ago. I'm telling you, once years go by, you get some experience in this industry. You get you some real money, you get off of that shit." Soulja and Bow Wow proved they were truly reconciled with the release of their joint tape Ignorant Shit. After Soulja called out Drake for not crediting his influence, Bow Wow appeared in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked: Uncensored and credited Soulja for being among the top artists who changed hip-hop. Bow Wow added that Soulja Boy was the "first big digital internet sensation that we saw."

Bow Wow and Soulja Boy seemed to be feuding again in May 2021 after rumors of them facing off in a Verzuz battle emerged. However, Soulja clarified that it was all love between them. It was eventually confirmed that the rappers would face off in the rap battle, and they hyped up the event on social media and engaged in playful jabs with each other. The Verzuz battle was held on June 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. It was a memorable event, with both rappers engaging in friendly competition and eventually shutting the place down.

[Via] [Via] [Via]