Soulja Boy is certainly no stranger to feuding with other artists, and now, it looks like his target is Kandi Burruss. During a recent episode of her Speak On It podcast, she interviewed Charlie Rocket, who worked for the rapper back in 2007. According to him, his experience was far from pleasant.

“I want to preface: I'm very grateful for Soulja Boy giving me an opportunity, but I'm grateful for the good and the bad. Because at this particular time in Las Vegas, I had actually not eaten in three days,” he explained. “Soulja Boy called me to his room. We're staying at the Bellagio and he wanted to make a really viral video."

"He said, ‘Come to my room. I'm about to order some room service,’ and he ordered $1,000 worth of room service," Rocket continued. "When he was done, there was so much food left over. I was excited. I saw some chicken fingers and I was like, ‘Can I can I get those?’ ‘Cuz I'm hungry, I'm really really hungry.”

Soulja Boy & Kandi Burruss Beef

From there, he claimed Soulja Boy told him to “have whatever you want” before getting up and allegedly spitting on the food. The "Crank That" performer was quick to issue a response, making it clear that he wasn't pleased about the accusations.