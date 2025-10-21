Soulja Boy Slams Kandi Burruss Over His Ex-Employee’s Disturbing Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher 359 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Soulja Boy Slams Kandi Burruss Hip Hop News
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: In this image released on October 15, 2024, Soulja Boy performs onstage during the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards at Drai's Beach Club Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
During a recent appearance on Kandi Burruss' podcast, one of Soulja Boy's former employees alleged that the rapper once spit in his food.

Soulja Boy is certainly no stranger to feuding with other artists, and now, it looks like his target is Kandi Burruss. During a recent episode of her Speak On It podcast, she interviewed Charlie Rocket, who worked for the rapper back in 2007. According to him, his experience was far from pleasant.

“I want to preface: I'm very grateful for Soulja Boy giving me an opportunity, but I'm grateful for the good and the bad. Because at this particular time in Las Vegas, I had actually not eaten in three days,” he explained. “Soulja Boy called me to his room. We're staying at the Bellagio and he wanted to make a really viral video."

"He said, ‘Come to my room. I'm about to order some room service,’ and he ordered $1,000 worth of room service," Rocket continued. "When he was done, there was so much food left over. I was excited. I saw some chicken fingers and I was like, ‘Can I can I get those?’ ‘Cuz I'm hungry, I'm really really hungry.”

Read More: Soulja Boy Gets Clowned After Becoming "First Rapper" To Own A Labubu Chain

Soulja Boy & Kandi Burruss Beef

From there, he claimed Soulja Boy told him to “have whatever you want” before getting up and allegedly spitting on the food. The "Crank That" performer was quick to issue a response, making it clear that he wasn't pleased about the accusations.

"Bi**h, why you got this fat-a** ni**a on your platform talking?" he said in a video, as captured by XXL. "I'm finna sue the f**k out you and this white boy." He didn't stop there, however. He went on to insult Burruss. "Kandi, f**k you, too. You little bald-headed bi**h," he said. "I'm in Atlanta right now. Send me the muthaf**kin address and let me pull up and tell my side of the story."

Burruss seems up for the conversation, tweeting, "I heard @souljaboywas cussing me out on his live & said he wanted to pull up... Well I would love for you to pull up. Let’s speak on it!"

Read More: Soulja Boy Uses Classic "Friday" Line To Holla At Ice Spice

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
BET Awards 2023 - Show Music Soulja Boy's 7 Biggest Beefs 3.6K
21 savage soulja boy metro boomin beef Music Soulja Boy Vs. Metro Boomin & 21 Savage: Why Are They Beefing? 1082
2019 BET Social Awards At The Tyler Perry Studios - Arrivals Music Snoop Dogg's Criticism Made Soulja Boy Want To "Cry" 897
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game Uncategorized Soulja Boy Discusses Previous Bow Wow Beef: "We Was Young" 1174
Comments 0