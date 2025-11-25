Kandi Burruss Admits Todd Tucker Divorce Has Been “Brewing” For Some Time

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss attend RED HOT Fifty Birthday Celebration For Tameka "Tiny" Harris on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Recently, Kandi Burruss opened up about filing for divorce almost 15 years into her relationship with Todd Tucker.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have been an item for roughly 15 years. Recently, however, the Xscape songstress decided to end their marriage for good. She filed for divorce earlier this month after they were separated for a few months, though according to her, the breakup has been amicable.

Burruss opened up about the situation on Amazon Live yesterday (November 24), confirming that there's been "legitimately no drama." She added that a breakup between the two of them has been "brewing" for some time now, per TMZ. Apparently, they even plan on spending the upcoming holidays together as a family. Despite this, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star says that things haven't exactly been easy.

"I've been going through it," she admitted, noting how the happy face she wears online isn't always genuine. "Sometimes things don't work out. It just is what it is." At the time of writing, Tucker has not publicly addressed his divorce from Burruss.

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker
NBA: Preseason-Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks
Oct 18, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Entertainer and television personality Kandi Burruss watches a game with husband Todd Tucker between the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Philips Arena. The Pistons defeated the Hawks 104-100. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't the first time in recent months that Burruss has had to set the record straight, however. Earlier this year, Tasha K fueled rumors that another woman was involved in her marriage. During an appearance on The Morning Hustle in May, she was quick to shut this rumor down once and for all.

"Oh my God," she said at the time. "No, I don't have a girlfriend. I'm a fun girl though."

"I'm a married woman, let's remind ourselves I'm a married woman," Burruss continued. "Any time people ask me about my personal life, I love to tell people, 'Y'all do realize I ain't on Real Housewives no more. So I don't get paid to tell y'all my personal business.'"

