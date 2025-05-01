Kandi Burruss Addresses Rumor There’s Another Woman In Her Marriage

Oct 18, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Entertainer and television personality Kandi Burruss watches a game with husband Todd Tucker between the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Philips Arena. The Pistons defeated the Hawks 104-100. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kandi Burruss recently reminded the public that it's no longer her job to share her personal life with the world.

Kandi Burruss is certainly not new to fending off rumors, and she did just that during her recent appearance on The Morning Hustle. The personality was asked whether or not she has a girlfriend, a rumor Tasha K spearheaded earlier this year. According to Burruss, however, there's absolutely zero truth to it.

"Oh my God," she began. "No, I don't have a girlfriend. I'm a fun girl though." Burruss went on to remind viewers that she's married, and that what goes on in her personal life is really nobody's business but her own.

"I'm a married woman, let's remind ourselves I'm a married woman," she said. "Any time people ask me about my personal life, I love to tell people, 'Y'all do realize I ain't on Real Housewives no more. So I don't get paid to tell y'all my personal business.'"

Read More: Tamar Braxton Fires Back After Jessie Woo Suggests She’s “Insufferable”

Who Is Kandi Burruss Married To?

As for who Burruss is in a relationship with, she married Todd Tucker in 2014, and they've been together ever since. He's worked as a producer and production manager, per Bravo. Last year, rumors that the two of them were dealing with relationship issues began to circulate online. This prompted Burruss to set the record straight during an interview with Us Weekly.

“Riley actually sent it to me. She was like, ‘Why do people keep saying that y’all about to get divorced?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know,'” she explained, recalling the conversation with her daughter. “I think it came from Todd and I on his YouTube. We were doing this thing called Todd and the Glam Squad where I would get my hair and makeup done [and] he would sit and we would talk about hot topics or relationship issues.”

“We’re passionate when we go back and forth. I think people kind of mistook that to say we were angry with each other. But we’re [just] debating the topic," Burruss added.

Read More: Kandi Burruss Calls LaTocha Scott’s Claim She Was Kicked Out Of Xscape “Untrue” After Viral Freestyle

