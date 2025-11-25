Joe Budden & Jim Jones Discuss The Issue Of Strip Club Inflation

Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening at Brooklyn Chophouse on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Joe Budden says that he brings his own $1 bills when he goes to the strip club to avoid paying massive ATM fees.

Joe Budden says that strip clubs are charging more than ever, and he is sick of it. He discussed the issue with Jim Jones during an appearance on his Artist 2 Artist podcast, revealing that he brings his own $1 bills to avoid massive ATM fees.

The topic arose while discussing the challenges faced by modern-day hip-hop artists. "I still stand on that, rap is the most dangerous job in the world," Jones said.

Budden then revealed that when he goes to a strip club, he brings his own cash. "I come in there with my own bag, or bags sometimes, because of how they tax you in the strip club," he said. Jones then added: "They're definitely taking, like, $8 to $10 off every $100 pack."

"No! They're taking $20 to $30 off every $100 pack," Budden continued. "Then you're going to hit the ATM, they’re gonna bang you there…It's too many different ways. Then you're gonna get food. Then the alcohol is not real alcohol, and they tax you on that. When, as adults, do we, as wealthy adults, say, 'You know what? Nah!'"

Did Melyssa Ford Leave The Joe Budden Podcast?

Elsewhere in the interview, Budden discussed a massive change to his iconic podcast. He confirmed that Melyssa Ford left the show, but avoided giving an exact reason. He did, however, clarify that he still has love for her and doesn't intend Mona Love to be a direct replacement. "I didn't do a swap," he clarified when asked if Mona is replacing Ford. "Melyssa stepped away and Mel was negotiating for quite some time. Shout out to Melyssa. We love her."

Until now, Budden and Ford both mostly avoided discussing the situation, which led to plenty of speculation from fans. Ford even complained about the prevalence of misogyny in the male-dominated podcast industry while speaking with Charlamagne Tha God for a recent interview.

Joe Budden and Jim Jones also discussed the state of music industry, starting a podcast, and much more.

