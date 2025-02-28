Kandi Burruss Calls LaTocha Scott’s Claim She Was Kicked Out Of Xscape “Untrue” After Viral Freestyle

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 16: Kandi Burruss of Xscape performs onstage during The Queens of R&amp;B: Xscape &amp; SWV Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on July 16, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)
During a recent event, Kandi Burruss responded to some claims LaTocha Scott made in her viral "Residuals" freestyle.

Earlier this week, Xscape's LaTocha Scott went viral after dropping a heartfelt freestyle over Chris Brown's "Residuals." She didn't hold back, getting vulnerable about her split from her husband Rocky Bivens after 30 years and more. “Reading through them comments, saying he having a baby/ I don’t know who’s lyin’ and maybe I was blind,” she spits. “Even in a marriage, ain’t nobody perfect/ But we been split two years and my heart is hurting…30 years just washed away. It took some time, some years for me to escape this pain."

Scott also opened up about wanting to rekindle her relationship with her estranged sister, Tamika. “It’s a crazy feeling/ But y’all know family s**t be needin’ time for healing," she raps. Back in 2023, Tamika accused Scott of stealing her royalty checks more than ten years ago, which she denied. In her freestyle, Scott claimed that she was “kicked out of [her] group,” seemingly referencing Xscape touring without her recently.

Read More: Xscape Posts & Deletes Trademark Message, Kandi Responds

Xscape Drama

According to Kandi Burruss, however, that may not actually be the case. She was asked about Scott's claims during the Essence Black Women In Hollywood event this week, and whether or not she thinks an Xscape reunion could happen any time soon. She claimed that Scott needs to focus on the issues going on within her family before worrying about her issues with the rest of the group. "I feel like fix what's happening in the family and then there can be a talk about what's going on with us," Burruss explained. "Realistically, I thought it was a little untrue talking about you got kicked out. When you got kicked out?"

"I don't know about that," she continued. "That didn't necessarily... That wasn't true, but I do think there were some issues that you know... Some decisions on her part that made it to where we weren't doing nothing."

Read More: Tiny Harris Details Xscape Members Kandi Burruss & LaTocha Scott Fist-Fighting

