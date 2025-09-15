Soulja Boy Gets Clowned After Becoming "First Rapper" To Own A Labubu Chain

BY Zachary Horvath 920 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards - Inside Ceremony
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: Soulja Boy, winner of BMI Award during the 2025 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BMI)
Soulja Boy is notoriously known for his ridiculous trendsetting claims, but he may actually be the only rapper to own this piece of ice.

Soulja Boy has declared to be the first rapper to accomplish a lot of things before anyone else. Some of them are completely unbelievable, although he's tried to back them up with proof. For example, he was actually the first to release a video game console in 2021 called the Soulja Boy Game.

However, it never really went anywhere, essentially because it was bootlegged version of a Nintendo Game Boy. Other outlandish things Soulja Boy has beat every other MC to includes offering to go to space, the first to own an iced-out G-Shock watch, have the first YouTube video up, and more.

It seems he's got another potential trendsetting accomplishment under his belt though, and it involves jewelry. In a post caught by The Neighborhood Talk, the "Crank That" artist shared a video of himself showing off his iced-out Labubu chain.

If you haven't been keeping up with 2025 trends this year, Labubus are vinyl collectible dolls that originated from a Nordic mythology-inspired picture book trilogy in 2015. In 2019, they became toys thanks to Chinese manufacturing giant Pop Mart in 2019, per NBC.

They have been immensely popular on social media with musical artists championing them. Notable ones include BLACKPINK's LISA and Megan Thee Stallion.

Soulja Boy & Ice Spice

But they haven't gone as far as to get a piece of jewelry inspired by the lovable (but also creepy) creatures. Soulja Boy has though, and he's very proud of it. The internet, however, is having a field day with the clip.

Some are taking it as a joke, whereas others are being a bit harsher. "Grow up. Your 35+ at this point," one IG user says. "He really want to be inducted into the guinness world record! Like crying for his spot fr," another types.

We will see if this impresses Ice Spice, whom Soulja Boy has been thirsting over lately. After the Bronx femcee shared some pictures showing off her curves last month, he couldn't help but shoot his shot Friday style. "All I need is 5 mins maybe 10 she gonna wanna marry a n***a," he boldly tweeted.

She still has yet to answer his cat calling.

