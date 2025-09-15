News
labubu chain
Music
Soulja Boy Gets Clowned After Becoming "First Rapper" To Own A Labubu Chain
Soulja Boy is notoriously known for his ridiculous trendsetting claims, but he may actually be the only rapper to own this piece of ice.
By
Zachary Horvath
September 15, 2025