Soulja Boy went off on Blueface in a new video on social media after the rapper labeled him "broke" during a recent livestream. Their latest back-and-forth comes after a judge ruled that the mother of Soulja's child could seize Blueface's royalties to get the judgment she was awarded in her defamation lawsuit against him. Soulja also targeted Rich The Kid and DDG.

Soulja began his rant by labeling Blueface "homeless." "I got an extra room for you Blueface if you need somewhere to stay at... How the f*ck did you go homeless?" he continued. "First, you wanna beef with Draco. Then, you go to jail, fall off, go broke, get out of jail, and still wanna beef with Draco. Now you gotta sell your house, now I own all of your music catalog. I own 'Bust Down Thotiana.' That's my song. I seized all of the n****'s music royalties. All of his money goes straight to me, and the n****'s still on the internet talking. What the f*ck is wrong with this little n****a."

Later in the video, Soulja roped in Rich The Kid and DDG. "I will break your jaw n***a," Soulja warned. "You're a b*tch. You used to sleep on my couch, you and your baby mama. How the f*ck did you and your baby mama sleep on my couch and now you're on the internet playing crazy? I'll beat the f*ck outta DDG, Blueface, and Rich The Kid."

Rich The Kid ended up responding to Soulja Boy's rant by channeling 50 Cent's iconic video in which he remarks, “I'm like what he say f*ck me for?"

Soulja Boy & Blueface's Beef

As for Blueface's previous shot at Soulja Boy, he joked on one of his livestreams about helping pay his child support. "$130k y'all," Blueface remarked. "Sub then. Give me the subs. I gotta pay Soulja Boy's child support because he's going broke. So, his baby mama needs some money. I'mma get baby some new shoes because Soulja ain't got it."

Jackilyn Martinez originally filed her lawsuit against Blueface back in December 2023. She took issue with him claiming he could be the father of her child with Soulja Boy.