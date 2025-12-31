Blueface Lists $1.2 Million Mansion Amid Debt To Soulja Boy’s Ex

Blueface has kept himself busy since getting out of prison last month. He's already dropped new music, announced a dating show, linked up with various streamers, and more. According to TMZ, he even recently listed his Santa Clarita Valley mansion for sale for $1,250,000. The home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-car garage, and a backyard. It was built in 2018, and Christian Crane of Agents of LA Inc. holds the listing.

News of the listing comes amid reports that Blueface owes Jackilyn Martinez, the mother of Soulja Boy's child, over $131K. Martinez sued the "Thotiana" performer for alleged defamation in 2023 after he alleged that he's the biological father of her child during a spat with Soulja Boy.

"As a result of [his] wrongful conduct and the defamatory statements, I have [suffered] and continue to suffer severe emotional and mental distress, including depression, anxiety, panic attacks, (and) crying spells," she alleged in a legal filing.

Blueface failed to respond to the lawsuit, resulting in a $123,245 default judgment, which he now owes in addition to thousands in interest.

The news also comes as he continues to go back and forth with the "Crank That" artist on social media. During a recent livestream, for example, he accused him of being broke, insisting that's the reason his ex is demanding the money he owes her.

"$130K y'all," he said. "Sub then. Give me the subs. I gotta pay Soulja Boy's child support because he's going broke. So, his baby mama needs some money. I'mma get baby some new shoes because Soulja ain't got it."