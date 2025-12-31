Blueface Lists $1.2 Million Mansion Amid Debt To Soulja Boy’s Ex

BY Caroline Fisher 561 Views
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Blueface speaks on stage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)
Blueface's Santa Clarita Valley mansion has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-car garage, a backyard, and more.

Blueface has kept himself busy since getting out of prison last month. He's already dropped new music, announced a dating show, linked up with various streamers, and more. According to TMZ, he even recently listed his Santa Clarita Valley mansion for sale for $1,250,000. The home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-car garage, and a backyard. It was built in 2018, and Christian Crane of Agents of LA Inc. holds the listing.

News of the listing comes amid reports that Blueface owes Jackilyn Martinez, the mother of Soulja Boy's child, over $131K. Martinez sued the "Thotiana" performer for alleged defamation in 2023 after he alleged that he's the biological father of her child during a spat with Soulja Boy.

"As a result of [his] wrongful conduct and the defamatory statements, I have [suffered] and continue to suffer severe emotional and mental distress, including depression, anxiety, panic attacks, (and) crying spells," she alleged in a legal filing.

Blueface failed to respond to the lawsuit, resulting in a $123,245 default judgment, which he now owes in addition to thousands in interest.

Who Is Blueface Dating?
Daniels Leather Fashion Show
Blueface attends Daniels Leather Fashion Show at Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The news also comes as he continues to go back and forth with the "Crank That" artist on social media. During a recent livestream, for example, he accused him of being broke, insisting that's the reason his ex is demanding the money he owes her.

"$130K y'all," he said. "Sub then. Give me the subs. I gotta pay Soulja Boy's child support because he's going broke. So, his baby mama needs some money. I'mma get baby some new shoes because Soulja ain't got it."

As for what else is going on in Blueface's world these days, he's reportedly found yet another new boo. His latest fling is with a woman named Ashley, and closely follows his brief relationships with Nevaeh Akira and Hazel-E.

