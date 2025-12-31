Woman Claims Blueface's Security Beat Her Up At His Music Video Shoot

BY Cole Blake 210 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2019 Rolling Loud Music Festival
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Blueface performs at Rolling Loud festival at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 28, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/WireImage)
Videos of the woman acting drunk on the set of Blueface's recent music video with DDG and Rich the Kid went viral on social media.

The woman who was recently seen getting kicked off the set for a music video for Blueface, DDG, and Rich the Kid has spoken out. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she accused security of beating her up and warned that it's going to be "story time" soon. To confirm her identity, she also shared a pair of selfies she took with Blueface on the set.

In the video, she stumbles around Blueface and tries to dance with him in front of the cameras. He eventually moves her out of the way and continues performing.

Responding to the viral clip, she wrote: "I was just having fun and got beat up by security and some big b*tch who snuck me at the establishment. I'm gonna be telling a story time too soon cuz I knew they were all losers and I just needed the clout."

Read More: Blueface Kicks Drunk Woman Out Of His Music Video

Who Is Blueface Dating?

The drama comes as Blueface is currently dating Nevaeh Akira. They were first spotted in public together at the King of Crabs restaurant in L.A. They kicked off their relationship before the rapper put an end to his fling with Hazel-E. The timing prompted a dramatic falling out.

In the replies to the woman's post, fans weren't buying her side of the story. "You was literally too f*cking drunk you was barely standing bumping into the camera and sh*t you were SLOPPY get over it there is nothing to tell," one user wrote. Another added: "I get you were just having fun but things can spiral fast especially with alcohol involved. Security might have saved you from worse even stopped the girls from attacking you. You're young and living life but knowing when to cool off matters. Saying false things for 'clout' never works out trust me. You don't want to keep leaning into the alcoholic lifestyle into your 30s and 40s, then be surprised when people stop taking you seriously. Take this as a lesson your future self will be grateful for."

Read More: Soulja Boy Blasts "Homeless" Blueface & Rich The Kid, Who Channels 50 Cent To Respond

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 84.8K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 23.8K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 5.0K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 6.3K
Comments 0