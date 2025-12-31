The woman who was recently seen getting kicked off the set for a music video for Blueface, DDG, and Rich the Kid has spoken out. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she accused security of beating her up and warned that it's going to be "story time" soon. To confirm her identity, she also shared a pair of selfies she took with Blueface on the set.

In the video, she stumbles around Blueface and tries to dance with him in front of the cameras. He eventually moves her out of the way and continues performing.

Responding to the viral clip, she wrote: "I was just having fun and got beat up by security and some big b*tch who snuck me at the establishment. I'm gonna be telling a story time too soon cuz I knew they were all losers and I just needed the clout."

Who Is Blueface Dating?

The drama comes as Blueface is currently dating Nevaeh Akira. They were first spotted in public together at the King of Crabs restaurant in L.A. They kicked off their relationship before the rapper put an end to his fling with Hazel-E. The timing prompted a dramatic falling out.