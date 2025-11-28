Blueface Draws Backlash After OnlyFans Model Twerks On His Kid's Bed

Blueface is making quite the comeback after his prison release, whether it's through new music or peppering viral moments online. Most recently, he caught some flack after a video emerged of his presumed partner twerking on his three-year-old daughter's bed.

The presumed partner in question is a model and OnlyFans creator Mikayla Saravia, who also goes by "kkvsh" online. They have linked up for social media to see in the past, including a video caught by Livebitez on Instagram in which they seem to be talking in Blue's daughter's room.

"I can’t help my cousin with the groceries?!" Mikayla commented under this IG coverage, referencing Lil Meech's cheating scandal with Summer Walker a while ago. Others in the comments section were not as light-hearted. "Why is she even laying on a child’s bed lol," one fan commented, with another writing, "Says a lot about her character! ATP she trying to make the baby mother upset like why are you even in that baby room."

Amid Blueface's other relationship conflicts, we'll see if anyone else chimes in. Mikayla herself has been telling fans to head to her Twitter to hear more, but we'll see if she follows through.

Blueface Performance

Elsewhere, Blueface has other, much lighter narratives to develop. Maybe he could get his dance moves in check, as he recently raised a lot of fans' eyebrows with his first post-prison performance at the Don't Fall In Love festival. The California rapper poured water all over himself and proceeded to "bust down" for his "Thotiana" performance. Not everyone was a fan, but it's a quirk to work out ahead of more live shows.

In addition, as far as other romantic updates, Blueface recently dumped his short-lived flame. A lot of fans went wild with reactions when he and Hazel-E popped out together shortly after his release. But it seems like Blue didn't like her alleged social media addiction, or at least, that's how he explained the split online.

With more drama with Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis in the rearview, we'll see if this Mikayla bond develops into anything stronger. After all, they already caused some controversy.