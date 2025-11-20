6"6' - Song by Blueface & Hit-Boy featuring Zoe Osama, Spank Nitti James, OC Chris, & Supparay

Blueface has teamed up with super producer Hit-Boy for a new song featuring the likes of OC Chris, Zoe Osama, Spank Nitti James, & Supparay.

Blueface is officially back on the rap scene. About a week ago, he dropped off a new song called "Baby Girl" which leans into the West Coast sound. On Wednesday, Blue returned yet again, this time with the help of Hit-Boy . The new song "6"6'" comes with features from Zoe Osama, Spank Nitti James, OC Chris, and even Supparay. Overall, this is a fun track, with every single artist talking all sorts of trash. You can tell everyone had a good time with this posse cut, while Hit-Boy's production is a revelation, as always. Blue's new flow is certainly polarizing, but there are those who are going to mess with it.

