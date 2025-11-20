6"6' - Song by Blueface & Hit-Boy featuring Zoe Osama, Spank Nitti James, OC Chris, & Supparay

Blueface is officially back on the rap scene. About a week ago, he dropped off a new song called "Baby Girl" which leans into the West Coast sound. On Wednesday, Blue returned yet again, this time with the help of Hit-Boy. The new song "6"6'" comes with features from Zoe Osama, Spank Nitti James, OC Chris, and even Supparay. Overall, this is a fun track, with every single artist talking all sorts of trash. You can tell everyone had a good time with this posse cut, while Hit-Boy's production is a revelation, as always. Blue's new flow is certainly polarizing, but there are those who are going to mess with it.
Release Date: November 19, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from 6"6'
Balling like I'm Melo, left my BM just like Gelo
My new bitch black, but her bootyhole is yellow
I put two and two together, guaranteed to get 'em wetter (Wetter)
Bitch, this a hoodie, I ain't never finna sweater