6"6' - Song by Blueface & Hit-Boy featuring Zoe Osama, Spank Nitti James, OC Chris, & Supparay

BY Alexander Cole 70 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
blueface-hit-boy blueface-hit-boy
Blueface has teamed up with super producer Hit-Boy for a new song featuring the likes of OC Chris, Zoe Osama, Spank Nitti James, & Supparay.

Blueface is officially back on the rap scene. About a week ago, he dropped off a new song called "Baby Girl" which leans into the West Coast sound. On Wednesday, Blue returned yet again, this time with the help of Hit-Boy. The new song "6"6'" comes with features from Zoe Osama, Spank Nitti James, OC Chris, and even Supparay. Overall, this is a fun track, with every single artist talking all sorts of trash. You can tell everyone had a good time with this posse cut, while Hit-Boy's production is a revelation, as always. Blue's new flow is certainly polarizing, but there are those who are going to mess with it.

Release Date: November 19, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from 6"6'

Balling like I'm Melo, left my BM just like Gelo
My new bitch black, but her bootyhole is yellow
I put two and two together, guaranteed to get 'em wetter (Wetter)
Bitch, this a hoodie, I ain't never finna sweater

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.8K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 76.3K
Estevan Oriol/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg Honors Dr. Dre, Eminem & More As Rap Royalty 13.5K
Comments 0